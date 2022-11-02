James Corden Now Accused of Stealing a Noel Fielding Joke
MAKE IT STOP
James Corden can’t catch a break recently. Hours after Ricky Gervais accused the Late Late Show host of stealing one of his gags word-for-word, a 2017 tweet resurfaced in which Mighty Boosh comedian Noel Fielding said Corden of pinched a joke. Corden, who was banned from NYC restaurant Balthazar last month over his alleged bad manners, was accused of using Fielding’s “whisper” joke in a 2017 interview with Matthew Broderick. The joke, which takes place in a robbery setting, was first told by Fielding at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival in 2010. “Yes I believe this is my material,” Fielding replied to a fan on Twitter who called out Corden’s version. The Carpool Karaoke host faced immense backlash on Tuesday for stealing a famous line about guitar lesson flyers from one of Gervais’ stand-ups. “I reckon one of the writers ‘came up with it’ for him,” Gervais tweeted. “I doubt he would knowingly just copy such a famous stand up routine word for word like that.”