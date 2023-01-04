James Corley, Dave & Buster’s Co-Founder, Dead in Apparent Suicide
R.I.P.
James “Buster” Corley, a co-founder of the Dave & Buster’s restaurant and entertainment chain, has died in an apparent suicide, according to reports. He was 72. According to ABC affiliate WFAA, officers with the Dallas Police Department responding to the scene at Corley’s home near White Rock Lake on Jan. 2 found a man with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The man was taken to hospital where he later died. Corley’s family later confirmed his identity to the WFAA. “Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain,” his daughter, Kate Corley, said in a statement to the station. “The family asks for privacy during this time.” Together with David “Dave” Corriveau, Corley opened his first Dave & Buster’s location in Dallas in 1982 before going on to open 150 more across the U.S. and Canada. “His pioneering spirit and steadfast belief that ‘everybody is somebody’ set the foundation for bringing food and games to millions of Dave & Buster’s guests over the past 40 years,” a Dave & Buster’s representative said in a statement. “Buster’s passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.