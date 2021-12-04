CHEAT SHEET
    1

    James Crumbley’s Ex Calls Him a ‘Piece of Shit’ Deadbeat Dad

    OUCH

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    Oakland County Sheriff's Office

    An ex-girlfriend of James Crumbley, father of the accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, didn’t think twice when asked by 7 Action News Friday about how she felt about him. “He’s a piece of shit,” said Michelle Cobb. “He really is.” Cobb, with whom Crumbley has an 18-year-old son, Eli, raised allegations about James’ financial negligence and absence as a father—claims backed up by court records. She said she “cried the moment [Eli] turned 18” because she thought “all of this hell is over as far as dealing with [her] son’s father.”

    Cobb also called Jennifer Crumbley, James’ new partner and mother of Ethan, a “monster.” “She could do no wrong, and she was right about everything,” she said, accusing her and James of giving Ethan whatever he wanted. “They need to be held accountable for what their child did,” she said.

