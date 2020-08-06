78-Year-Old Man Hammered Wife to Death Over Cheating Fears, Cops Say
‘DISRESPECT’
An elderly man in Washington state murdered his wife because he believed she was cheating on him—and had sneezed in his dinner, authorities said. James Flora, 78, allegedly went after 74-year-old wife Ella with a hammer and then wrapped plastic around her mouth and nose—because she was making too much noise—until she stopped breathing. The Tacoma News Tribune reports that the husband then walked into a hospital and suggested someone check on his wife. It sounds like Flora did not hold back under questioning by cops, reportedly telling them he kept bludgeoning his wife because she “was a ho” and had tried to cut his dialysis tube while he was napping. “He also stated that he was sorry, but ‘a man can only take so much disrespect,’” court records say.