‘That Was Wrong’: James Franco Admits He Had Sex With His Acting Students
BAD EDUCATION
James Franco gave an interview Tuesday to SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show and admitted he slept with some of his acting students. He insisted the relations were all consensual, saying, “it’s not why I started the school.” “I wasn’t the person that selected the people to be in the class,” he added. “So it wasn’t a master plan on my part. But yes, there were certain instances where, you know what I was in a consensual thing with, with a student and I shouldn’t have been.” The comments came after actors in his acting school claimed he exploited them in a “sex scenes” course, urging them to get naked for auditions. “Look, I’ll admit I did sleep with students. I didn’t sleep with anybody in that particular class, but, over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students and that was wrong,” Franco said. Franco settled a lawsuit in June with two students who brought the lawsuit for $2.2 million, though some of the terms are under seal.