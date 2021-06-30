CHEAT SHEET
James Franco Settles Sexual Misconduct Suit for $2.2 Million
James Franco has agreed to pay $2.2 million in a class action settlement alleging sexual misconduct, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The lawsuit, led by students from an acting class Franco taught in New York and Los Angeles, alleged Franco pushed the students into on-camera explicit sex scenes under the guise of “art.” Two of the students who led the case, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, will receive almost $1 million from the settlement, though about $300,000 of that will go toward attorneys’ fees. The other students will receive about $1.3 million, excluding other lawyer fees. The settlement also promises a non-monetary component for the victims, but the terms of that are under seal.