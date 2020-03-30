World-Renowned Neurosurgeon Who Separated Conjoined Twins Dies From Coronavirus
Pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. James Goodrich, a pioneering doctor who developed a method to separate conjoined twins, died on Monday due to complications from coronavirus. According to Montefiore Health System, he spent 30 years at the New York hospital as both the director of pediatric neurosurgery and a professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. In 2016, he spearheaded a team of 40 doctors in a 27-hour operation to separate Jadon and Anias McDonald—who were conjoined at the head. He also consulted on other cases involving conjoined twins and traveled the world to share his knowledge. “Dr. Goodrich was a beacon of our institution and he will truly be missed. His expertise and ability were second only to his kind heart and manner,” Montefiore Medicine CEO Dr. Phillip Ozuah said in a statement. Goodrich is survived by his wife and three sisters.