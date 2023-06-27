Ex-ABC News Star Charged in Child Porn Case Eyes Plea Deal

A former investigative journalist for ABC News charged in a horrific child pornography case is talking with prosecutors about a plea deal that would reserve his right to later appeal.

A motion filed last by James Gordon Meek’s attorney asks a federal judge to push his trial date, currently set for July 5, by at least 30 days. The move would allow Meek’s team and prosecutors “to engage in discussions regarding the possible resolution of the case” without a trial, the filing states.

Meek’s lawyer, Eugene Gorokhov, said the “productive” discussions involve a conditional plea that would allow him to withdraw a guilty or no contest plea if an appeals court later rules in his favor.

In pre-trial motions, Meek’s defense attorney has complained the FBI illegally obtained the digital evidence against him, but the judge shot down those arguments. Those issues are likely to form the basis of any appeal.

Meek, 53, was indicted on a charge of transporting images of child sexual abuse, a crime that carries between five and 20 years in prison.

A 15-page affidavit outlined extremely graphic evidence against him, including messages containing fantasies about abusing children and videos of abuse. Law enforcement agents said Meek sent explicit photos of himself to minors and even impersonated an underage girl to engage with minors online.

In a series of letters unsealed in April, federal investigators and attorneys described how Meek and other men “pressured” a 16-year-old girl to sext them—despite the minor sharing her age with Meek.

He is in federal custody pending trial after his bail was revoked by a federal judge who agreed he posed a risk to the community and would be difficult to monitor in home confinement.

His arrest in February came nearly a year after his abrupt resignation from ABC, where he’d covered stories about national security, war, and major crime since 2013. In 2017, Meek shared an Emmy Award for his work on the Pulse nightclub shooting.

On the same day as his resignation, the FBI raided his Virginia apartment. Federal agents confiscated several devices, including laptops, an iPhone 8, and an external hard drive.