NBA Star James Harden, Rapper Lil Baby Held by Paris Cops for Weed: Reports
NBA star James Harden and rapper Lil Baby’s jaunt in Paris took a sour turn on Thursday when the pair had a run-in with Parisian police. Lil Baby, real name Dominique Jones, was arrested along with two others for allegedly transporting narcotics. According to newspaper Le Parisien, which cited police, Lil Baby and company had their car searched after it smelled strongly of weed. Police allegedly found 20 grams of cannabis in the glove compartment. Harden wasn’t in the car but videos shared on social media show him being searched by cops on the street. Harden was not arrested but Lil Baby and another friend were taken into custody by the Narcotics Transport Chief, the newspaper reported.