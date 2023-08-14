James Harden Trashes ‘Liar’ 76ers Boss, Vows Not to Play

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden went off on the team’s top executive Daryl Morey, calling him a “liar” and vowing not to play. “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden told the crowd at an Adidas event Monday in China. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” Harden had requested a trade away from the Sixers earlier this year over his reported anger with Morey’s handling of his impending free agency. According to ESPN, Morey talked with the Los Angeles Clippers—Harden’s preference—about a trade but nothing ever came to fruition. The Athletic reported on Saturday that the team expects Harden to report to preseason camp in September, but according to the star guard’s remarks in China, that seems very unlikely.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10