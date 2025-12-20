James ‘King of the World’ Cameron Says He Doesn’t Care About Awards
James Cameron thinks the Oscars are overrated. The Avatar filmmaker called out the Academy for their lack of appreciation for science-fiction films, speaking to The Globe and Mail in a piece published Friday. “I don’t think about the Academy Awards that much,” he said. “Intentionally, I don’t think about that at this point. I don’t try to make a movie to appeal to their sensibility… they don’t tend to honor films like Avatar or films that are science fiction. Sci-fi is almost never properly recognized.” Cameron used Denis Villeneuve’s “magnificent” Dune films as an example, pointing out how the filmmaker was not recognized for his work as a director despite the films’ success and mainstream appeal. “Like okay, you can play the awards game or you can play the game I like to play and that’s to make movies people actually go to. Sorry!” he added. Cameron made Oscar history in 1997 with the release of his film Titanic, which won 11 Academy Awards out of an astonishing 14 nominations. The film is tied with Ben-Hur and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King as the winningest film in the awards show’s history.