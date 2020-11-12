Republican Sen. James Lankford: I’ll Step in if Trump Keeps Freezing Biden Transition Team Out
GROW UP
Republican Sen. James Lankford is losing patience with President Donald Trump’s outright refusal to cooperate with Joe Biden’s transition team. In fact, the Oklahoma senator said that if the White House doesn’t resolve the problem by Friday, he will personally intervene. In a break from precedent, the Trump administration has blocked Biden from accessing daily presidential intelligence briefings despite his election victory last week. “There’s nothing wrong with Vice President Biden getting the briefings to be able to prepare himself so that he can be ready,” Lankford told Tulsa station KRMG on Wednesday. “If that’s not occurring by Friday, I will step in to be able to push them and say this needs to occur, so that regardless of the outcome of the election… people can be ready for that task.”