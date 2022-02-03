James McAvoy Reveals He Secretly Tied the Knot With Girlfriend Lisa Liberati
Sorry, ladies and gents—Professor X is officially off the market. Scottish actor James McAvoy has confirmed that he “recently” got hitched to his longtime girlfriend, Lisa Liberati. Speaking to The Guardian for a profile published Thursday, McAvoy declined to share much detail on his new marriage, out of concern over gossipy headlines. He did, however, share that he now considers Liberati’s old stomping grounds of Philadelphia “a second home.” McAvoy and Liberati met on the set of Split, the 2016 thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan, whom Liberati was assisting. They struck up a relationship “a couple of years later,” according to The Guardian. Rumors that they had tied the knot were sparked in 2019 after a close friend of McAvoy’s, theater director Jamie Lloyd, was overheard at a party referring to Liberati as the actor’s “wife.” McAvoy was previously married to English actress Anne-Marie Duff from 2006 to 2016. The two share an 11-year-old son, Brendan.