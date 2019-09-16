CHEAT SHEET
James Murdoch Says He ‘Really Disagrees’ With Some Views on Fox News
James Murdoch has said there are views he “really disagree[s] with on Fox News,” and expressed his fear that democracy is being undermined by disinformation. “The connective tissue of our society is being manipulated to make us fight with each other, making us the worst versions of ourselves,” said the former chairman and CEO of News Corp. Elsewhere in an interview with The New Yorker, Murdoch admitted that his relationship with his father Rupert can be frosty, answering the question of whether they still talk by saying: “There are periods of time when we do not.” Murdoch also revealed that he’s never watched HBO’s Succession, despite it being at least in part inspired by his own dysfunctional family. “I don’t watch Succession,” he told The New Yorker. “Not even a peek. Why would I?”