James Patterson Is Sorry for Claiming White Male Writers Face a ‘Form of Racism’
WHITE MEN CAN’T WRITE
Hyperprolific author James Patterson has apologized for saying that white men struggle to find opportunities in publishing and entertainment due to “another form of racism.” The 75-year-old writer, speaking in an interview with The Sunday Times published earlier this week, continued, “What’s all that about? Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.” In a short statement published Tuesday to his social media pages, Patterson was contrite. “I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism,” he wrote. “I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard—in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere.” Between 1976 and 2015, according to a New York Times article, Patterson had published more than 114 New York Times bestsellers. He continues to publish multiple books a year, including a recent novel in collaboration with Dolly Parton called Run, Rose, Run. Forbes reported in 2018 that his net worth was estimated at $800 million.