Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded to Three Pioneering Cosmologists
One American and two Swiss scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for “groundbreaking” discoveries about the universe. The three—James Peebles of Princeton University, and Switzerland’s Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz—were awarded the prize for their works on the evolution of the universe and the first discovery of a planet outside our solar system. One half of the award was given to Peebles “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology,” and the other half jointly to Mayor and Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.” They will share a $918,000 cash award, a gold medal, and a diploma.