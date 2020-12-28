Ousted Walter Reed Doctor Who Blasted Trump’s COVID Joyride: I Regret Nothing
‘I STAND BY MY WORDS’
Remember the Walter Reed doctor who spoke out when President Donald Trump took a joyride, while infected with COVID-19, inside a hermetically sealed vehicle, with Secret Service agents? At the time, James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, described the trip as “completely unnecessary” and said that Trump’s “irresponsibility is astounding.” Well, following his inarguable comments, he was informed he had been removed from the Walter Reed schedule, and he’s now worked his last shift at the hospital. The doc tweeted his farewell late Sunday, and suggested his removal was politically motivated. He wrote: “I will miss the patients and my military and civilian coworkers—they have been overwhelmingly supportive. I’m honored to have worked there and I look forward to new opportunities. I stand by my words, and I regret nothing.”