‘This Is Insanity:’ Walter Reed Doctor Slams Trump’s Needlessly Risky Joyride
‘WHERE ARE THE ADULTS?’
For months, we’ve all been told to follow one piece of simple advice: If you have COVID-19 or any of its symptoms, stay at home unless you need medical attention. Doctors were, therefore, aghast Sunday to see the infected President Donald Trump take a trip outside the hospital where he’s being treated—just so he could wave at some of his fans. James Phillips, doctor of emergency medicine at George Washington University, who is an attending physician at the Trump-treating Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, wrote on Twitter: “Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”
Trump’s little trip has also rankled Secret Service agents. One unnamed agent told The Washington Post: “[Trump’s] not even pretending to care now.” A former agent asked: “Where are the adults?”