‘The Wire’ Star’s Wife Speaks Out After His Death at 46

James Ransone’s wife, Jamie McPhee, has issued an emotional statement addressing her husband’s death. The LA County Medical Examiner’s office said Ransone, 46, died by suicide last week. He is survived by his wife and two children. “I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again,” McPhee wrote on Instagram. “You told me - I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me - and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts - you, Jack and Violet. We are forever.” Ransome played roles in several movies and TV shows, including The Wire, It: Chapter Two, The Black Phone, and Black Phone 2. A GoFundMe page set up for McPhee and their two children has already raised over $110,000. The page refers to Ransone as a “beloved husband, father, and friend,” who “was funny, magnetic, brilliant, and endlessly alive.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

