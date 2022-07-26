Man Shot By Wife in D.C. Hotel Room Is Charged With Sex Offenses
JUSTICE?
A man who was shot last week by his wife at a hotel in Washington, D.C., after she accused him of sexually abusing children at her daycare business has since been charged with sex offenses. A source told the Baltimore Banner that James S. Weems Jr, a 57-year-old former police officer, is facing 13 counts related to three victims, including two counts of third-degree sexual assault and three counts of second-degree assault. Police swarmed to the Mandarin Oriental hotel after the July 21 shooting when Shanteari Weems, 50, barricaded the two of them in a hotel room for over an hour. Weems has been charged with assault with intent to kill and firearms charges. According to the Baltimore Sun, police found a notebook in the hotel room which described wanting to shoot the victim to the point of paralysis, but not fatally. The handwritten note talks about wanting “these kids to get justice.”