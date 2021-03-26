‘I’m Texting My Wife:’ Alabama Weatherman Learns On-Air His House Was Hit by Tornado
‘IT’S BAD’
While veteran TV weatherman James Spann was keeping people informed about the deadly tornadoes that hit Alabama on Thursday, he came to a sudden realization—one was headed directly at his house. Footage shows Spann suddenly stop his coverage before explaining: “What I’m doing is texting my wife to be sure she’s in the shelter.” Spann, the chief meteorologist for ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, stepped off-camera for a few minutes before sharing the news that his home had taken a direct hit. “We had major damage at my house,” Spann said. “I had to be sure—my wife is OK, but the tornado came right through there and it’s not good. It’s bad. It’s bad.” However, he then carried on with his coverage. In an update on Facebook, Spann said his home is “intact.” The weatherman added: “Please consider helping others across the state who have much more serious damage... some lost their homes and are homeless tonight.”