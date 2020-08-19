‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ Star Charged in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Conspiracy
BITTER NEWS
James Timothy Norman, the owner of a Mississippi Sweetie Pie’s restaurant, has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in his nephew’s death, according to federal authorities. Norman, who is featured on the OWN show Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s with his mother Miss Robbie Montgomery—allegedly took out a $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew, Andre Montgomery, in 2014, authorities said. Norman then allegedly conspired with Terica Ellis to murder Montgomery in 2016. Ellis allegedly told Norman she would be going to St. Louis, Missouri, where Montgomery lived, days prior to his murder.
Norman, who lived in Los Angeles, flew to St. Louis on March 13, 2016, the day before Montgomery was murdered. On March 14, 2016, the pair allegedly spoke on temporary phones to discuss Montgomery’s location, and Montgomery was killed later that evening. Norman has been charged with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death.