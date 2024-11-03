Cheat Sheet
1
Trump Tells Supporters He ‘Shouldn’t Have Left’ the White House
SQUATTER'S RIGHTS
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 11.03.24 2:51PM EST 
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump touches the protective glass, during a campaign rally, in Lititz, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 3, 2024.
At Sunday’s rally, the former president again attempted to sew doubt over the integrity of the 2024 presidential race ahead of Election Day. Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Donald Trump made a number of controversial remarks at a Sunday campaign rally in Pennsylvania including that he “shouldn’t have left“ the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020. The former president’s comment came while discussing the southern border, during which he claimed “We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left.” Trump continued, “I shouldn’t have left, I mean, honestly. We did so well,” before trailing off. His remark echoed his reported response to losing the 2020 election of telling aides he would remain in the White House, a plan Trump attempted to bring to fruition by making false claims about widespread voter fraud and contesting the results. At Sunday’s rally, the former president again attempted to sew doubt over the integrity of the 2024 presidential race, days before Election Day. Much like in 2020, he recycled bogus claims that voting machines were going to be hacked, there would be voter fraud, and insisted that the election be called by 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Read it at New York Times

2

James Van Der Beek of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Diagnosed With Cancer

'Reason for Optimism'
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.03.24 3:39PM EST 
james-van-der-beek_ydqazg
James Van Der Beek, 47, has been diagnosed with cancer. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Actor James Van Der Beek, 47, has been diagnosed with cancer. The star of “Dawson‘s Creek” revealed to PEOPLE Sunday that he has been struggling with colorectal cancer. “I‘ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he told PEOPLE. The actor has six children with wife Kimberley Van Der Beek: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah. The diagnosis hasn’t stopped the actor from working, however, and he remains positive. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good,” said Van Der Beek, who did not disclose what stage the cancer was. He is acting in a Tubi film, Sidelined: The QB and Me, and set to star in a two-hour special with male celebrities spreading awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer, titled, “The Real Full Monty,” airing on Dec. 9. Other actors involved in the project include Taye Diggs, Tyler Posey and others.

Read it at People

3
Fears For Iranian Student After She Stripped to Her Underwear in Protest
PRAY FOR HER
Tom Sykes 

Royalist Correspondent

Published 11.03.24 3:53PM EST 
Iranian women protest near the University of Tehran
Veiled Iranian worshippers walk along a sidewalk to the University of Tehran before an anti-Israeli protest to condemn Israel's military attack on Lebanon, in downtown Tehran, Iran. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fears are growing for the safety of a young female student in Tehran, who was hauled off by security forces after she stripped to her underwear on a university campus to protest the country’s strict dress code. Footage of the unidentified woman walking and sitting outside the campus in her bra and underwear has flooded social media, with users praising her courage and expressing grave fears for her safety. Reports say her rebellion began after security forces attacked the student because she was wearing a Western-style hoodie rather than the mandatory hijab and headscarf. Multiple security guards were filmed forcibly pulling her into a vehicle. The footage has been widely shared in Iran under the hashtag: “Girl of Science and Research.” Amir Mahjoub, the director of public relations at the university, told The Telegraph the woman was taken to a “police station” and claimed that she is under “severe mental stress and suffering from psychological disorders.” Another local report said she had been detained in a psychiatric facility. Amnesty International has urged Iranian authorities to release the girl “immediately and unconditionally.” One Tehran student said: “These girls will one day bring down Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s future belongs to free women, not the mullahs.”

Read it at The Telegraph

4
FCC Commissioner Says Kamala Harris’ SNL Appearance Violated ‘Equal Time’ Rule
SNUBBED
Sean Craig
Updated 11.03.24 2:36PM EST 
Published 11.03.24 10:17AM EST 
Comedian Maya Rudolph and Democratic Presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appear on NBC's Saturday Night Live November 2, 2024 in New York City.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner appointed by former President Donald Trump claimed Vice President Kamala Harris‘ cameo on NBC’s Saturday Night Live violated the federal “equal time” rule that requires broadcasters to give political candidates the same chance to appear on air. “The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct—a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election,” tweeted Brendan Carr, after news of Harris’ appearance on the show broke on Saturday. A spokesperson for the FCC said Carr‘s comments don’t represent the agency’s views, adding it has “not made any determination regarding political programming rules, nor have we received a complaint from any interested parties.” Carr noted that former FCC chair and Barack Obama appointee Tom Wheeler pledged to enforce the rule in 2015 when Trump and Hillary Clinton appeared on the show. SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels said in September that there were no plans to host Harris or Trump, citing the “equal time” rule. Harris ultimately was welcomed on, appearing in a sketch where she and a fictional version of herself, played by comedian Maya Rudolph, gave each other a pre-election pep talk. The Trump campaign‘s most notable attempt at comedy will likely end up being the disastrous, racist set by comic Tony Hinchcliffe at the Republican nominee’s MAGA rally in New York City last weekend.

5
King and Queen of Spain Pelted With Mud On Flood Town Visit
HOW NOW TO DO IT
Tom Sykes 

Royalist Correspondent

Updated 11.03.24 12:08PM EST 
Published 11.03.24 12:07PM EST 
Queen Letizia
Europa Press News/Europa Press viCarlos Lujan/Europa Press via Getty Imagesa Getty Images

Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia were left streaked in mud today and a bodyguard was left bleeding after a disastrous visit to the town of Paiporta, which was hit by a devastating flash flood which killed over 200 people this week. The crowd, angry at what they view as complacency, neglect and inefficiency in managing the crisis, screamed abuse at the royals, calling them “murderers.” The visiting royals were pelted with mud and other objects, and a bodyguard suffered a head injury, which left him bleeding profusely after being hit by a thrown object. The unruly crowd, some wielding shovels and poles, were ultimately pushed back by mounted police. Reports said tempers flared after the royal security team restricted access on a cleared road, disrupting cleanup efforts. Local volunteers, who had been working to clear debris, saw this as a casual disregard for their situation. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who also visited Paiporta, was evacuated for his safety as tensions grew. Public outrage over the authorities’ handling of the second-deadliest flood in Europe this century seems set to grow as the region remains engulfed in grief and frustration.

Read it at The Daily Mail

6
The Junk Food 2024 Candidates Are Stress-Eating Revealed
SNACK ATTACK
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 11.03.24 11:29AM EST 
President Donald Trump presents fast food to be served to the Clemson Tigers in celebration of their national championship at the White House on January 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. Clemson won their second title in three years after beating Alabama 44-16 on January 7th.
No matter who wins the presidency, the vice presidential residence will be well stocked with Diet Mountain Dew. Chris Kleponis/Getty Images

In the lead up to election day, fast food, snacks, and caffeine are fueling the eating habits of both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s campaigns. While the Democratic presidential nominee told Maria Shriver she works out and tries to eat well, Harris’ go-to grub is nacho cheese Doritos. The vice president was pictured snacking on the cheesy chips on her plane this week, and claimed she ate a whole bag of the salty snack to cope with Trump’s election victory in 2016. As for her running mate Tim Walz, he and his staff munch on Dot’s pretzels (which he shouted out in a TikTok with daughter Hope Walz) and beef jerky. Trump’s love of McDonalds and Diet Coke are well known, and remain unchanged according to several aides who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. The former president also enjoys Chick-fil-A. Although neither campaign share much common ground, no matter who wins the presidency, the vice presidential residence will be well stocked with Diet Mountain Dew, a favorite of both GOP vice presidential pick JD Vance and Walz.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

7
Trump Rips Fox News at Rally One Day After Calling Into It
FRENEMIES
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Updated 11.03.24 1:51PM EST 
Published 11.03.24 1:50PM EST 
Former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Donald Trump spent some of his precious final moments in the 48 hours before the election that could propel him back to the White House airing his grievances at the network working to get him there for not broadcasting his lies about the election he lost. “If you even mention the fact that there‘s cheating in an election, they turn you off,” Trump told a crowd in Lititz, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. “I mean, this is supposed to be one of our brave, very brave networks. I won‘t mention which, but you could imagine.” Trump was ostensibly referring to Fox News, the conservative network he‘s made both hero and villain throughout the final months of his campaign. He‘s complained in recent weeks of Fox News airing Democratic attack ads against him and for featuring Kamala Harris’ press secretary Ian Sams, but that hasn’t stopped him from appearing alongside hosts like Sean Hannity, Harris Faulkner, and on Saturday, calling into Fox & Friends for 30 minutes. Fox News typically clarifies Trump’s 2020 election lies after the network had to pay $787 million in a legal settlement for platforming them.

8
Epstein Claimed: Trump Liked to F**k His Friends’ Wives
BOSOM BUDDIES
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Updated 11.02.24 10:57PM EDT 
Published 11.02.24 10:20PM EDT 
Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
Tapes recorded by author Michael Wolff reveal Trump had a closer relationship with Jeffrey Epstein than he let on. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein alleged that GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump was his “closest friend” in tapes exclusively obtained by the Daily Beast from author Michael Wolff. What’s more is Epstein claimed to be so close with Trump that he allegedly knew the intimate details of his sexual proclivities, as well as his first time with former First Lady Melania. Epstein’s revelations were recorded during a August 2017 conversation with author Michael Wolff, who was researching his bestseller Fire and Fury at the time. Epstein claimed that Trump first slept with Melania on his plane, Lolita Express, and he referred to Trump as “charming,” and “always fun” but an ultimately friendless person who liked to “f--- the wives of his best friends.” Despite Trump claiming to have limited dealings with Epstein, the recordings paint a different picture of their relationship, with Epstein being someone who intimately knew Trump‘s life and psyche. Epstein alleged that Trump had scalp reduction surgery for baldness and called himself “The Trumpster” in private. And according to Epstein in the recordings, he only knew this because he was Trump’s “closest friend for 10 years.”

Read it at Daily Beast

9
‘Don’t Do This Again’: Harrison Ford Endorses Kamala Harris
‘WE’LL MOVE FORWARD’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.02.24 8:29PM EDT 
Harrison Ford.
Harrison Ford endorsed Kamala Harris. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Harrison Ford endorsed Kamala Harris just three days before the presidential election. In a series of three videos released in partnership with the Harris-Walz campaign, the 82-year-old Indiana Jones star spelled out why he thinks Donald Trump is unfit to run the country. “When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again,’ you have to pay attention,” Ford said in one clip. “They’re telling us something important. These aren’t soft people. They’re governors, generals, standing up against the leader of the party they spent their lives advocating for.” He argued that Harris would uphold America’s democratic ideals. “The truth is this, Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas, and then, as we have done for centuries, we’ll debate them,” he said. “We’ll work on them together, and we’ll move forward.” Ford is only the latest celebrity to endorse Harris. She has garnered support from the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and LeBron James, among others.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

10
‘L.A. Law’ and ‘Dharma & Greg’ Actor Alan Rachins Dead at 82
RIP
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Updated 11.02.24 9:19PM EDT 
Published 11.02.24 5:50PM EDT 
Alan Rachins in CBS legal drama “L.A. Law”
Alan Rachins was known for several dynamic roles across TV, theater and film. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Actor Alan Rachins, known for starring in a string of ’90s cult classics across TV and film, has died. According to reports, he was 82. Rachins’ wife, fellow actor Joanna Frank, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died of heart failure in his sleep Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Rachins’ career kicked off in the mid-1970s with bit roles in TV movies. His breakthrough came in 1986 when he was cast as Douglas Brackman, Jr. in the legal drama L.A. Law, lasting eight seasons with the help of his TV producer late brother-in-law Steven Bochco. Frank also landed a role on the show, playing his feuding spouse, and Rachins went on to have an acclaimed career that including a long-running role in the sitcom Dharma & Greg, appearing for 18 months in the musical revue Oh! Calcutta, as well as appearing in the cult classic, Showgirls, receiving several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations throughout his career.

