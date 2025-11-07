Controversial Scientist Who Co-Discovered DNA’s Physical Structure Dies at 97

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singers Floored by Grammy Noms
GRAMMY HUNTERS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 2:45PM EST 
Rei Ami, Ejae and Audrey Nuna of 'KPop Demon Hunters' perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

The singers behind the fictional band, Huntrix, from the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, have received several 2026 Grammy nominations. The 2025 film’s hit song, “Golden,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned them all three of their nominations on Friday. Singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami were nominated in the categories: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Song of the Year — the first time a K-pop group has been nominated in that field. “There have [been] a lot of different emotions. Obviously, there is pure ecstasy, it’s somewhere deep in there, but I think there’s also shock,” Nuna told The Hollywood Reporter. David Guetta’s remix of the song was also nominated for Best Remixed Recording, with the film’s soundtrack for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. “I blacked out,” Ami joked when asked how she felt on hearing the news. The film, which became Netflix’s most popular ever, follows a K-pop girl group fighting monsters from the underworld. The song’s co-writer, Mark Sonnenblick, also earned a nomination for the hit track. “One is enough. It’s more than enough. It’s so much hard to achieve, but damn, getting multiple is just crazy,” EJAE said.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Woman’s Muddy Mugshot Goes Viral After Cops Found Her Inside Wall
DIRTY BUSINESS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 4:34PM EST 
Caleigh Gottsche's mugshot
Henry County Jail

A woman suspected of burglary was snapped in a mugshot with her face covered in dirt after being pulled out of the walls of an Illinois business. Caleigh Gottsche, 26, was arrested on Wednesday after a business owner in Geneseo heard whispering in the walls, according to a police statement. The noise stopped when cops were called, and officers left after arriving and not hearing it. But they returned when contacted a second time. “Officers were able to make voice contact with an individual and determined that a person was located between interior walls of a business,” the police statement said. She was pulled out by the fire department, and several businesses at the location sustained damage at potential entry points on the roof, according to WSAZ3. Two other suspects had already fled and are still being sought, the outlet said. The woman was charged with burglary, damage to property and trespassing, police said. It remains unclear what business she was in, what she has been accused of stealing and how she became trapped in the wall. Just three days earlier, she was arrested in Iowa for allegedly driving while barred—with that mugshot being starkly different from her muddied face days later.

Caleigh Gottsche's mugshot
Just three days earlier, she was arrested in Iowa for allegedly driving while barred. Scott County Sheriff's Offce
Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Forget the Cords and Outlets With Powerful Vacuums From HSN—on Sale Today
CUT THE CORD
AD BY HSN
Published 11.07.25 12:00AM EST 
A woman using a cordless vacuum to clean her window sills. She's reaching a sill above her head.
HSN

From dinner parties to family visits to last-minute drop-ins, the holidays can get messy–fast. Keep your home spotless with these cordless vacuums from HSN. Not in the market for a new vacuum cleaner? No worries, they also make for thoughtful, practical gifts for anyone on your list.

Shark Vertex Cordless Vacuum
34% off the original price
Buy At HSN$230

This vacuum has a bendable wand to clean hard-to-reach spaces, like underneath the couch. Its deep cleaning nozzle digs out dirt, dust, and hair from carpets and hardwood floors with ease.

HyperSweep Handheld Cordless Vacuum
76% off the original price
Buy At HSN$76

For spills on surfaces like couches and tabletops, the HyperSweep handheld vacuum comes in clutch. It boasts powerful suction for thorough cleanups and sports a compact design for easy maneuvering and storage.

Shark Freestyle Max Cordless
25% off the original price
Buy At HSN$150

This powerful multi-surface vacuum has LED lights that reveal hard-to-see dust, debris, and hair.

Shark Matrix IQ Robot Vacuum
40% off the original price
Buy At HSN$180

The Matrix IQ is a smart robot vacuum that cleans for you, across different surfaces—all while detecting and avoiding objects in its path. You can even schedule automatic cleaning routines with the companion app for a hands-free experience.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

Controversial Scientist Who Co-Discovered DNA’s Physical Structure Dies at 97

HELIX HERO
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 3:56PM EST 
James Watson in 1993
DANIEL MORDZINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

James Dewey Watson, the famed scientific mind who co-discovered the structure of DNA alongside Francis H.C. Crick, winning them a Nobel Prize, has died at 97. Watson died in a hospice on Thursday in Long Island, New York, his son Duncan confirmed. At the age of 25, Watson played a significant role in discovering the twisted-ladder structure of DNA alongside Crick, which earned the pair a Nobel Prize of Medicine and Physiology in 1962. His 1968 memoir The Double Helix served to document the process of decoding the genetic blueprint—one of the greatest achievements in the history of mankind—but also irked colleagues who believe Watson inflated his own contributions and minimized others’. He also publicly espoused racist ideology on multiple occasions, telling The Sunday Times in 2007 that Black people were not as smart as white people. Watson is also famous for helping to begin the Human Genome Project—an international effort to map the individual genes of human DNA in order to better understand human biology—which is widely recognized as one of the most important scientific feats in human history.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Ivy League University Agrees to Pay Trump Millions
PAY FOR PLAY
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 2:41PM EST 
Trump
Trump Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Cornell University agreed to pay the Trump administration $60 million and alter its civil rights laws to match the government’s interpretation in exchange for restoration of federal funding and an agreement to drop ongoing investigations into the school. The government will directly receive $30 million from the Ivy League institution, while an additional $30 million will go towards research supporting farmers. Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff said the six-page agreement will restore over $250 million in research funding that was withheld by the government as alleged civil rights violations investigations were underway. He also claimed the deal affirms “the university’s commitment to the principles of academic freedom, independence and institutional autonomy.” However, Cornell will now adhere to the Trump administration’s position on topics like transgender rights, antisemitism and racial discrimination. Faculty and staff will be trained based on a Justice Department memo that requires universities to dissolve trans-inclusive policies and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Additionally, Cornell will be required to submit admissions data to the government, proving that race is not a consideration in the admissions process. The deal will stand through 2028. Columbia University and Brown University—which paid the government $200 million and $50 million, respectively—have signed similar agreements.

Read it at AP

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

These Yummy Gummies Keep You Going (And Sleeping)—Save 20%
CHEWS WISELY
AD BY Canary
Published 11.07.25 12:00AM EST 
Canary Nighttime Nourisher gummies displayed on a bedside table next to a lamp, books, and a potted plant in a softly lit bedroom, creating a calm nighttime atmosphere.
Canary

From easing inflammation to boosting immunity to improving sleep, Canary gives you simple, daily support in the form of a delicious gummy—because wellness shouldn’t be complicated. Daily Beast readers can get 20% off their first order with the code BEAST20 at checkout.

Sunrise Spark
Use the code BEAST20 to save 20%
Buy At Canary$18

Kickstart your day with a smooth boost from the Sunrise Spark gummies. This combination of Yerba Mate, a naturally caffeinated herbal tea that delivers steady energy, and L-Theanine, an amino acid that moderates caffeine absorption, keeps you feeling alert and focused without the afternoon crash.

Nighttime Nourisher
Use the code BEAST20 to save 20%
Buy At Canary$18

You know that feeling: drained all day long, but the moment your head hits the pillow, your mind won’t stop racing. Get a restful, restorative night’s sleep with Canary’s Nighttime Nourisher gummies, which blend ashwagandha and tart cherries to boost melatonin (the hormone that regulates sleep) with lemon balm and chamomile extract.

Barrier Booster
Use the code BEAST20 to save 20%
Buy At Canary$18

Whether you’re getting ready for holiday travel or just want extra protection this winter, Barrier Booster gummies are worth making your new go-to. Each gummy is packed with immune-supporting ingredients like zinc and Vitamins A, D, and K to strengthen your body’s defenses and help you bounce back quicker if you feel under the weather.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Russell Crowe Reveals Secret Behind Dramatic Weight Loss
DRINK TO THAT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.07.25 11:59AM EST 
Russell Crowe attends premiere of his film Nuremberg in October.
Russell Crowe attends premiere of his film Nuremberg in October. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Russell Crowe cited cutting down on alcohol as the secret behind his dramatic weight loss, after revealing to Joe Rogan he’d shed 57 pounds over the past year on Thursday. “I’m a big proponent for having a drink—it’s my cultural heritage and as a working class man, it’s my g--damn right,” Crowe told the host with a laugh. “But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities.” Claiming that one night of ‘fun’ was now more than enough, he added, “If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it’s going to be a really nice wine. I try not to have casual drinks now. As in having a drink for the sake of it.” Crowe also revealed he had been having regular injections from a health services platform specializing in stem cell therapy called Ways2Well, introduced to him by Rogan, to ease the pain caused by a lifetime of physical roles. “I’m not really across the science, but the real benefit I’m getting from these into my shoulders, my knees and also IVs, is that it’s calmed down my body’s inflammation,” said Crowe, who admitted he’d used the service around half a dozen times.

Read it at NY Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Tucker Carlson Makes Sick Suicide Joke About Liz Cheney
GREAT JOKE BUDDY!
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.07.25 10:00AM EST 
Political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21,
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson has gone off-piste with an unsavory joke about suicide. The 56-year-old commentator was appearing on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show when the conversation turned to Dick Cheney’s death earlier in the week, and his daughter Liz. The former vice president died aged 84 from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family said. “He raised a really repulsive daughter,” Carlson said of Cheney. “Just on the downside, I’ve got a bunch of daughters that are just fine people, and I’m more proud of them than of anything in my life. And, if I had a daughter, you know, like Liz Cheney, I don’t believe in suicide, but I would consider it.” “Oh wow,” Kelly said before breaking into an awkward laugh. Earlier, Carlson said that he had known Cheney “well,” and that “I just don’t really criticize people when they die.” The former Fox News host’s comments came during an interview that saw him tell fellow MAGA acolyte Kelly to “buzz off.” She pressed Carlson on interviewing white nationalist Nick Fuentes last month. If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988."

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Glenn Close Claps Back at Co-Star Kim Kardashian’s Haters
ALL’S UNFAIR
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 1:46PM EST 
MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Glenn Close walking through the streets of the capital, on October 28, 2025, in Madrid, Spain.
Jose Velasco/Europa Press via Getty Images

Glenn Close, 78, has fired back at the many critics who slammed her new legal drama All’s Fair—and Kim Kardashian’s performance specificallywith a throwback to one of her most famous films, Fatal Attraction. Close posted a drawing of the All’s Fair cast above a stove-top pot labeled “critic-bunny stew” with what appeared to be a dead rabbit in it. The drawing referenced her 1987 psychological thriller Fatal Attraction, which shows Close stalking her married lover after a whirlwind weekend romance, leading her to boil his daughter’s pet bunny in a kitchen stove pot. Close’s Instagram post, which was simply captioned: “👏 👏👏👏👏👏😂‚” came after critics trashed her new Ryan Murphy-created show All’s Fair, which follows a group of female lawyers beginning their own firm. The Hulu show stars Close, Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor—with the last two commenting emojis expressing their praise of Close’s Instagram post—but has been met with severe backlash from critics, starting off with a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics continued to trash the show, wondering how it was “possible to make television this bad,” and calling it “the worst TV show of the year,” “brain dead” and a “trainwreck.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Halsey Groped on Stage During Washington D.C. Concert
HANDS OFF
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.07.25 1:49PM EST 
Halsey at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Halsey at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Halsey fans were left outraged this week after viral footage of the singer’s concert in Washington, D.C. appeared to show her getting groped by an overzealous fan. During a performance of fan favorite “Is There Somewhere” on Thursday, Halsey hopped up onto the front barrier to perform directly in front of fans, at which point a hand rose from the crowd and started pawing at the singer’s thigh. The invasive hand then slipped its way underneath the singer’s skirt and appeared to start groping her buttock as she performed, before a security guard swatted them away. “You have an opportunity to be that close to someone you admire and love. And choose to be weird and violating,” an outraged fan wrote on X, with another posting, “Respect Halsey and DO NOT touch her or anyone like this without their consent. You people are unbelievable.” A fan reportedly at the concert said, “You can hear me telling them to take her hand down and see me grabbing it after security was nice enough to give her little warning taps. It’s so unfortunate and I hope this doesn’t happen again ANYWHERE.” Halsey either appeared not to notice or ignored the incident entirely, and continued performing the song without acknowledging the intrusion.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Scandi Recliner Uses Zero Gravity to Reduce Stress
WEIGHTLESS
Scouted Staff
Updated 11.03.25 3:53PM EST 
Published 11.03.25 3:52PM EST 
Woman in Stressless Adam Zero-Gravity Recliner in front of a window.
Stressless

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s no escaping it—it’s an increasingly overstimulating time to be alive. That means it isn’t always easy to come down to zero (or even a 10, for that matter) after a long day of work... or even just watching the news. That struggle inspired Nordic furniture company, Stressless, to mark its first foray into zero-gravity seating. The Stressless Adam recliner is the perfect combination of function and style. The concept is based on NASA’s findings that in a weightless environment, the body naturally floats in a relaxed, neutral position with minimal stress on muscles and joints.

Stressless® Adam
Buy At Stressless

Inspired by the nature and elements of the Norwegian landscape, this recliner creates a place to disconnect from your surroundings—to rest, recover, and fully recharge. Each Stressless piece is assembled by hand, with the aid of the most sophisticated technology available in furniture manufacturing. It is the latest evolution of Stressless’ main goal: to create the most comfortable seating experience ever. Visit Stressless’s website to find a local dealer and see what zero-gravity relaxation is all about.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Airport Passenger Hospitalized After Catching Fire in Lounge
OVERHEATED
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 11:47AM EST 
A Qantas airplane
David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

A passenger at Melbourne Airport in Australia sustained severe burns to his leg and fingers after his phone battery overheated and exploded in his pocket on Thursday morning. The 50-year-old man was waiting in the Qantas business lounge when his lithium battery power bank burst into flames. Nearby passengers reportedly heard screams and saw “battery acid flying everywhere” after the device ignited. Staff promptly guided the man to a shower and evacuated around 150 travelers from the lounge. “His jacket caught on fire,” one passenger who witnessed the incident shared on social media. “They evacuated us because the smoke and smell was so strong, but I really just hope the guy is okay.” Another passenger, Leanne Tonkes, shared a photo of the scorched device on the lounge floor to her Instagram. The airline said it was reviewing its policies regarding lithium batteries in the wake of the incident, and have since reopened the lounge. Lithium batteries in devices like laptops and power banks have become a point of debate in aviation safety, but are generally allowed in cabin baggage with some restrictions.

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
House Cleaner Shot Dead After Turning Up at Wrong House
SHOCK DEATH
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.07.25 10:18AM EST 
House Cleaner Shot Dead After Turning Up at Wrong House
House Cleaner Shot Dead After Turning Up at Wrong House X/WRTV

A 32-year-old mother-of-four was shot to death on Wednesday after she and her husband mistakenly approached the wrong house for a cleaning job, authorities have heard. María Florinda Ríos Pérez de Velásquez, 32, was working as a house cleaner after emigrating to the U.S. from Guatemala four years ago in search of a better life, her brother Rudy Ríos Pérez told reporters. But what was supposed to be a routine cleaning job in Whitestown, Indiana, turned ugly when she mistakenly tried to enter a house they were not assigned to clean just before sunrise, prompting a 911 call from the home’s owners. But in the five minutes between the call being made and officers arriving on the scene, one of the occupants fired a single gunshot through their front door, striking Ríos Pérez de Velásquez in the head and killing her instantly. She was pronounced dead at the scene. County Prosecutor Kent T Eastwood says his office is reviewing the case to see if criminal charges are warranted, noting Indiana’s strict self-defense laws. “Each fact scenario is different, but it is a troubling trend in our communities across the nation,” said Eastwood. “I think everyone can agree this person should not be dead.” The victims’ children range from 11 months to 17 years, with her youngest set to turn one this month, her brother confirmed.

Read it at New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now