Controversial Scientist Who Co-Discovered DNA’s Physical Structure Dies at 97

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singers Floored by Grammy Noms
GRAMMY HUNTERS
The singers behind the fictional band, Huntrix, from the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, have received several 2026 Grammy nominations. The 2025 film’s hit song, “Golden,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned them all three of their nominations on Friday. Singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami were nominated in the categories: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Song of the Year — the first time a K-pop group has been nominated in that field. “There have [been] a lot of different emotions. Obviously, there is pure ecstasy, it’s somewhere deep in there, but I think there’s also shock,” Nuna told The Hollywood Reporter. David Guetta’s remix of the song was also nominated for Best Remixed Recording, with the film’s soundtrack for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. “I blacked out,” Ami joked when asked how she felt on hearing the news. The film, which became Netflix’s most popular ever, follows a K-pop girl group fighting monsters from the underworld. The song’s co-writer, Mark Sonnenblick, also earned a nomination for the hit track. “One is enough. It’s more than enough. It’s so much hard to achieve, but damn, getting multiple is just crazy,” EJAE said.