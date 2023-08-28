Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Attacking Cops on Jan. 6
GOTTA CATCH 'EM ALL
A Pennsylvania man was arrested last week for causing chaos on Jan. 6, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. James Wayne Maryanski, 52, allegedly ransacked Capitol rooms, tore apart furniture to use as weapons against cops and sprayed officers with “a large canister of chemical irritant” as he stormed the U.S. Capitol building. Maryanski was part of the large group that seized control of the West Plaza, according to FBI documents, where officers were forced to retreat as the mob pushed closer and closer to the Capitol entrance. Like many of his fellow rioters, Maryanski couldn’t help but gloat on Facebook after the insurrection attempt, the FBI claimed. “I love how you liberals are gloating now,” Maryanski allegedly posted to Facebook. “You’ll all be begging us right wing extremists soon enough to storm that Capitol for real. Yesterday was a dry run.” He was arrested on Friday after being identified as a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) by the FBI’s Philadelphia and Washington Field Offices. Maryanski is charged felony counts of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon, in addition to a litany of misdemeanors stemming from Jan. 6.