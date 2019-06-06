James ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s Girlfriend to Be Released From Prison to Massachusetts Halfway House

The longtime girlfriend of the late gangster James “Whitey” Bulger is set to be released from federal prison and transferred to a Cape Cod halfway house, The Boston Globe reports. Catherine Greig’s lawyer told the newspaper she was scheduled for transfer on June 19. She was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2012 for helping Bulger avoid capture and another 21 months in prison for contempt of court in 2016. Greig, now 68, was reportedly a “model inmate” while incarcerated in a Minnesota federal prison. “She can’t wait to come home, live in Quincy with her sister, and be left alone and get out of the limelight,” Greig’s lawyer told the newspaper. Her sister, Margaret McCusker, told the Globe her sister’s release was “long overdue.” Bulger was beaten to death in a West Virginia prison last year. The 89-year-old reportedly said he wanted to see Greig again during his life sentence, and the two exchanged letters while locked up.