Family Suggests Foul Play in Former Swim Star Jamie Cail’s Death
NOT THE WHOLE STORY
Former American swimming champion Jamie Cail died of fentanyl poisoning, according to a U.S. Virgin Islands autopsy report. But her family says that’s far from the whole story—and that there are photos to prove it. “We know that Jamie did not ingest fentanyl intentionally. There is definitely foul play,” Jessica DeVries, who self-identified as Cail’s cousin and a spokesperson for the family, told Insider on Tuesday. DeVries provided photos to Insider that weren’t published but reportedly showed bruising on Cail’s left eye and a mark on her nose. “We have decided to release the photo because we need everybody to understand that Jamie was not a fentanyl user—that she had actually been beaten,” DeVries told Insider, adding, “Her face is bashed in. Did fentanyl do that to her?”