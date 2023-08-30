CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Family Suggests Foul Play in Former Swim Star Jamie Cail’s Death

    NOT THE WHOLE STORY

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Jamie Cail in action during the Phillips 66 National Championships at the Clovis Swim Complex in Clovis, California.

    Todd Warshaw/Reuters

    Former American swimming champion Jamie Cail died of fentanyl poisoning, according to a U.S. Virgin Islands autopsy report. But her family says that’s far from the whole story—and that there are photos to prove it. “We know that Jamie did not ingest fentanyl intentionally. There is definitely foul play,” Jessica DeVries, who self-identified as Cail’s cousin and a spokesperson for the family, told Insider on Tuesday. DeVries provided photos to Insider that weren’t published but reportedly showed bruising on Cail’s left eye and a mark on her nose. “We have decided to release the photo because we need everybody to understand that Jamie was not a fentanyl user—that she had actually been beaten,” DeVries told Insider, adding, “Her face is bashed in. Did fentanyl do that to her?”

    Read it at Insider
    ,