CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Dodges Second Deposition Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

    SAVED BY THE JUDGE

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Jamie Dimon

    Carlo Allegri/Reuters

    A judge on Friday blocked a move to subject JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to a second round of depositions regarding his company’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. As part of its case against the bank for keeping Epstein as a client despite his rampant sexual abuse, the U.S. Virgin Islands has previously deposed Dimon, the New York Post reported. But lawyers wanted to question Dimon after new documents emerged containing emails between Epstein and Dimon’s predecessor. A federal judge shot down that request. In his initial deposition, Dimon said that he never communicated with Epstein and wasn’t aware of his relationship with JPMorgan until his arrest. Earlier this week, JPMorgan agreed to shell out $290 million in settlement for a separate case filed by Epstein’s victims.

    Read it at New York Post