JPMorgan Chase CEO Dodges Second Deposition Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties
SAVED BY THE JUDGE
A judge on Friday blocked a move to subject JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to a second round of depositions regarding his company’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. As part of its case against the bank for keeping Epstein as a client despite his rampant sexual abuse, the U.S. Virgin Islands has previously deposed Dimon, the New York Post reported. But lawyers wanted to question Dimon after new documents emerged containing emails between Epstein and Dimon’s predecessor. A federal judge shot down that request. In his initial deposition, Dimon said that he never communicated with Epstein and wasn’t aware of his relationship with JPMorgan until his arrest. Earlier this week, JPMorgan agreed to shell out $290 million in settlement for a separate case filed by Epstein’s victims.