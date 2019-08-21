Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Blame Each Other For Memorial Day Break Up

Holidays can be hell on relationships—and Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s break-up goes back to a Memorial Day row, it is now being reported.

The couple, who have broken up after six years together, spent much of their relationship dating surreptitiously, reportedly to avoid jeopardizing a bizarre divorce clause allegedly insisted upon by Holmes’ ex, Tom Cruise, which apparently specified she should not be seen dating anyone within five years of divorcing the thin-skinned Scientologist.

No such clause seems to apply in Holmes’s dealings with Foxx, who is already flaunting a new relationship with a much younger model and singer named Sela Vave. Vave, 21, has posted several pictures on social media of herself with Foxx, 51.

In mid-July, for example, Foxx was at Disneyland with Vave and members of his family. Vave posted an Instagram snap of the group which includes Foxx’s daughter.

Problems boiled over in the holiday season with what appears to be a pro-Foxx source telling Page Six that the pair was supposed to meet up in Montauk for Memorial Day weekend, but, “Katie called two hours before he was supposed to get on a plane from LA to NYC and canceled. He was really upset.”

The she-said, however, is rather different, with another source telling Page Six that Holmes had travelled to LA to watch Foxx in ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and the Jeffersons before Foxx committed an unspecified emotional crime.

The pro-Holmes source tells Page Six: “Katie was supposed to go to Montauk to join Jamie, but he did something shitty at the last minute, and that was that. He canceled on his own and never got on the plane.”

Foxx and Holmes only appeared together at a public event for the first time at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala in New York in 2018, and they walked a red carpet together for the first time at the Met Ball this May.

However it appears the relationship hit the rocks soon afterwards.

It appears Foxx has been developing a relationship with the youthful singer and model Vave for some time. She’s been posting pictures of him on her Instagram as far back as June 30.

Last week, Vave accompanied Foxx to a Hamptons gig by Bon Jovi.

Katie Holmes, 40, appears unfazed by her breakup from Foxx. She was photographed out walking in New York on Monday accompanied by her dogs, her daughter and a beaming grin.

The break-up was confirmed after pictures emerged of Foxx partying in Los Angeles on Friday night with Vave.

Holmes’ people confirmed they hadn’t been together for several months, however, apparently splitting shortly after their Met Ball appearance.

Vave lives in Los Angeles, but is originally from Utah where she attended Providence Hall High School in Herriman, Utah and graduated in 2018.

At school, she played on the basketball team as a forward, according to the school’s 2015/2016 roster.

Vave appeared in a radio interview with Foxx on LA’s Power 106 FM in July, discussing her music career and upcoming album.

“I feel like she’s really going to make some noise,” Foxx said about her during the interview.