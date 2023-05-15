CHEAT SHEET
Jamie Foxx Moved to Chicago Rehab Facility After Mystery Medical Scare
Jamie Foxx’s family was spotted in Chicago visiting the actor as he recovers from a still-unknown medical issue that left him hospitalized last month. According to TMZ, Foxx is receiving medical treatment at one of the top physical rehabilitation centers in the country, which specializes in stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and cancer recovery. A source told TMZ that Foxx is “recovering well” since arriving in April, after being initially treated at an Atlanta hospital. Foxx was first hospitalized on April 11 due to a “medical condition” he suffered in Atlanta, where he was filming Netflix’s “Back in Action.”