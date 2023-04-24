Jamie Foxx Is ‘Awake’ and ‘Alert’ After Mystery Medical Emergency
RAPID RECOVERY
TV host Nick Cannon shared an update Monday about his friend Jamie Foxx, and it seems to be good news for the actor after an unspecified “medical complication” left him in the hospital. “He's awake. They say he's alert, so, we love it,” Cannon told Entertainment Tonight. Cannon said he had been “praying” for Foxx since he was first afflicted by the unidentified health emergency on April 12, posting a picture of the two of them last week on Instagram with the caption, “Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!!” Foxx had to leave the set of upcoming action comedy Back in Action due to the incident, though they have apparently been continuing to shoot this week and are still set to wrap on schedule.