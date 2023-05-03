Jamie Foxx Replaced by Nick Cannon as Mysterious Hospitalization Continues

Nick Cannon will take over hosting duties for Jamie Foxx on the upcoming season of Beat Shazam amid the actor’s ongoing hospitalization, according to a spokesperson for Fox.

The news comes after a series of mysterious updates about Foxx’s health since he was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons last month while filming the Netflix movie Back in Action.

Details about the 55-year-old Oscar winner’s condition or what he’s suffering from have been kept under wraps. On April 12, his daughter Corinne Foxx announced that he was being treated for a “medical complication” on Instagram.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Since then, the Miami Vice star’s camp has remained quiet. Back in Action has also gone back into production, with stunt doubles filling in for Foxx. However, TMZ reported on Wednesday that Foxx’s family members are asking the public for their well wishes and prayers for the actor.

As for Beat Shazam, Cannon is expected to fill in for Foxx on May 23 when the series kicks off its sixth season. The interactive Fox game show, built around the Shazam app, tasks contestants with identifying songs before the popular music tool can recognize them. Corinne Foxx serves as the show’s DJ but reportedly won’t be returning amid her father’s health issues.

Foxx’s hospitalization, following the news that he was reportedly the target of a scam by an employee on the set of Back in Action, remains one of the strangest mysteries in recent celebrity history. Even so, Twitter users are posting tributes to the beloved multihyphenate and wishing him a speedy recovery.