Jamie Foxx Targeted in $40K Scam on Netflix Film Set: Report

Production on the big-budget Netflix film Back in Action, a joint star vehicle for Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, ground to a halt this week after a worker on the film tried to involve Foxx in a $40,000 scam, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

According to The Sun, this same employee may have been involved in past attempted scams involving wealthy celebrities, and police may have been called to the set of Back in Action over the Foxx dustup.

“This film has been a bit of a nightmare,” a source reportedly told The Sun, citing filming delays due to bad weather in London as well as the firing of at least one employee.

“One staffer has been sacked, and there are investigations after someone tried to get access to £33,000 in cash from Jamie Foxx,” the source claimed. “It sounds as though they tried to offer up a Rolex watch as part of the deal but now there’s an investigation into everything going on.”

On Monday, the The Daily Mail reported that Diaz was displeased and agitated with the production—which marks her return to the screen after a nine-year acting hiatus—and that Foxx had had a meltdown that led to the firing of three people on set.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Netflix and representatives for Foxx and Diaz for comment.