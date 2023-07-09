CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Jamie Foxx Spotted For First Time Since Mystery Hospitalization
GOOD NEWS
Read it at TMZ
Jamie Foxx has been spotted out and about after months of speculation surrounding his health. In video footage obtained by TMZ, the actor is seen waving to fans from a boat on the Chicago River, which the outlet says was snapped on Sunday afternoon after another boat passed Foxx’s vessel and spotted the star. Foxx can be seen sporting a smile while waving back. Little is known about the actor’s condition, except that he was hospitalized in April for a “medical complication.” Actor and co-star John Boyega told E! Canada last week that that Foxx is “all good” and that he will “reappear” when he is ready.