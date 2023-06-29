CHEAT SHEET
Jamie Foxx 'Still Not Himself' After Mystery Medical Scare: Report
Jamie Foxx is “still not himself” after a medical scare in April but is “working hard to recover,” an unnamed source told People magazine. The 55-year-old actor was hospitalized in the spring due to what his family called a “complication,” and mystery has swirled about his condition ever since. He is surrounded by “the tightest circle” and “is getting the best care,” according to the source cited by People. Just a day earlier, John Boyega, who starred alongside Foxx in They Cloned Tyrone, said he had spoken to the actor over the phone recently and he is “doing well.” “We just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return,” Boyega said. It’s still unclear what prompted Foxx’s hospitalization back in April.