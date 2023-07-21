CHEAT SHEET
Jamie Foxx Teases ‘Big Things Coming Soon’ After Hospitalization
Jamie Foxx teased that “big things” are imminent three months after his hospitalization for a still-unknown medical issue. He shared a sponsored photo to his Instagram on Thursday in collaboration with BetMGM that said the following: “Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon.” Foxx has reportedly been in Las Vegas with the betting company working on an ad campaign. His mysterious hospitalization earlier this year captivated fans and media alike, but according to Foxx’s daughter Corinne, the 55-year-old had been “out of the hospital for weeks” as of May 12.