Jamie Foxx’s Medical Complication Is Causing Problems for ‘Back in Action’
Actor Jamie Foxx was hospitalized on Tuesday with an undisclosed “medical complication” while in the process of filming Back in Action, his new Netflix movie with Cameron Diaz, leading production on the film to be shut down the next day and a stand-in for Foxx to film in his stead on Thursday, People reported Thursday. “Changes in production” have prompted the Netflix production crew to scrap plans to film a scene on Sunday, but filming on Monday and Tuesday is expected to proceed undisturbed, People reported. Meanwhile, sources told TMZ that the film is still scheduled to wrap production next week even though Foxx reportedly has eight more days of shooting to complete. Production on the film has been plagued with issues. In March, shooting ground to a halt when Foxx was reportedly targeted in an attempted $40,000 scam involving a Rolex watch by a since-fired crew member.