Actress Reveals ‘Terrifying’ Reality After Ex Won Custody of Kids
American actress and model Jamie King has opened up about losing custody of her children, calling the whole ordeal “terrifying,” Page Six reported. During an appearance on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, the reality star shared the “scary” reality after her ex-husband Kyle Newman won full physical custody of their two sons, James, 11, and Leo, 9. “My duty as a mother is to protect my children. And that’s all that matters to me. This is scary,” King said. Kramer has also experienced a tumultuous custody battle with her ex-husband, former NFL tight end Mike Caussin, over their two children. King admitted that she didn’t know how the world worked when she married Newman at a young age. The pair tied the knot in 2007 until splitting in 2023. “I just didn’t know that the world works like this. I didn’t know that legal systems work like this,” she said. “And not to sound like some kind of neophyte, but I thought that, you know, when you choose to love someone, then you love that person. You build a family with them, and, you trust them.” According to a March 11 court filing, the children will live with Newman because King failed to complete a six-month drug and alcohol program, including weekly testing, aftercare, and a 12-step program.