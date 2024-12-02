A South Carolina woman has admitted to drunkenly crashing into a newlywed couple and killing the bride on her wedding night.

Jamie Komoroski, 26, cried as she pled guilty to felony driving under the influence and two counts of DUI causing greater bodily injury or death for the fatal accident in April 2023 that took the life of Samantha Miller, 34 and severely injured Aric Hutchinson.

On Monday, Komoroski’s lawyers announced she would admit to the reckless homicide. With no plea deal in place, she faces up to 25 years in prison and is not entitled to leniency.

Speaking to the court, Komoroski claimed she was “truly and deeply sorry.”

The night of the accident, Komoroski crashed into Miller and Hutchinson, who were leaving their wedding reception in a golf cart. She was traveling at 65 miles per hour in a 25-miles-per-hour zone. The cart was reportedly launched 300 feet, and Miller died on-site. While Hutchinson survived, he broke several bones and suffered a brain injury.

She was “still wearing her wedding dress,” The Guardian reported.

Komoroski was initially held in custody without bond before being granted release on a $150,000 bond in March 2024. She has since been under house arrest, awaiting trial.

During Monday’s hearing, several of Miller’s family members spoke to the court.

Her sister Mandi Jenkins called Komoroski’s behavior “selfish, senseless, and preventable.” The sound of sirens, Jenkins claimed, now traumatizes her. And, her brother, Nathan Miller asked for Komoroski to receive the maximum sentence.

Samantha Miller’s dad, however, spoke to Komoroski.

“For the rest of my life I’m always going to hate you, and when you arrive in Hell, I’m going to open the gate for you,” he told her.

As for Hutchinson, he said to Komoroski “You took the greatest human being I ever met.”

“If I had it my way,” he added. “I’d give you life.”

Hutchinson cried in court as he revealed his new bride’s last words.

“She said she didn’t want the night to end, I kissed her on the head, the next thing I knew I woke up in hospital,” he said.

Hutchinson filed a lawsuit in May 2023 against Komoroski, Enterprise Rent-a-Car and three local businesses: the Drop In Bar & Deli, the Crab Shack, and Snapper Jacks.

In the suit, he alleged Komoroski, had “slurred and staggered” her way to multiple locations before getting behind the wheel. According to a toxicology report, her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

Hutchinson was ultimately awarded $1 million in a settlement from multiple parties.