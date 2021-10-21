Jamie Lee Curtis’ Daughter Came Out as Trans in a Text Message
SMTHNG 2 TELL U
Jamie Lee Curtis and her daughter Ruby sat for their first interview since the Halloween star revealed her youngest child had come out as transgender in July. Ruby, 25, came out privately to her parents last year, trying once to tell them in person but fleeing because she couldn’t find the words. She ended up texting her mom. Curtis, 62, told People, “I called her immediately. Needless to say there were some tears involved.”
The actor said she has learned a whole new glossary of terms in order to speak with her daughter: “I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.” Curtis said she is talking about her daughter’s coming out in hopes of inspiring others. She said, “But if one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, ‘I feel free to say this is who I am,’ then it’s worth it.”