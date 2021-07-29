‘Watched in Wonder and Pride’: Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Daughter Is Transgender

Read it at Page Six
Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about her life in a recent interview with AARP magazine, revealing that her 25-year-old daughter came out as transgender. Curtis said that she and husband Christopher Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.” The actor, who described her life as “constant metamorphosis,” added that her daughter has helped her ditch “old ideas,” including the notion that gender is “fixed.” Curtis also shared that Ruby, who works as a computer gaming editor, is getting married next year, and she will officiate the ceremony. The star’s other daughter, Annie, is already married and works as a dance instructor.