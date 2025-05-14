Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals the Insult That Made Her Get Plastic Surgery at 25
Jamie Lee Curtis has shared her regrets about getting plastic surgery at 25 because a cinematographer didn’t like her face. “I took it very seriously as an actor,” Curtis, now 66, told 60 Minutes. The movie in question is 1985’s Perfect, directed by James Bridges. The cinematographer “was like, ‘I am not shooting her today because her eyes are baggy.’ I was 25,” the Oscar winner said. “For him to say that was very embarrassing. As soon as the movie finished, I ended up having some plastic surgery.” She added that the surgery didn’t go well, and she regretted it “immediately and have regretted it since.” The actress said she also got hooked on the post-op medication. “It was not a good thing for me to do… They give you painkillers. I became very enamored with the warm bath of an opioid,” she said. “[I] Drank a little bit. I was very quiet and private about it. But it became a dependency for sure.” Curtis has been sober for 26 years.