Jamie Lynn Spears Gifts Daughter Who Nearly Died in ATV Crash an ATV

Authorities are looking into a potential heist after a shipment of live lobsters worth $400,000 was hijacked from a cargo truck. The truck transporting the seafood from Taunton, Massachusetts, was headed for Costco locations in Illinois and Minnesota, but never reached its final destination, Dylan Rexing, CEO of Rexing Companies, told WFLD. Rexing said the heist could be linked to an organized cargo theft ring targeting high-value goods. “This is a huge issue across the country,” the logistics company head told ChicagoLIVE during an interview. “It directly impacts businesses and contributes to higher prices for consumers.” The heist follows another incident earlier this month, in which a seafood shipment was robbed at the same facility in Massachusetts. No arrests have been announced, but the FBI is investigating. The Department of Transportation is also looking into the matter. “Cargo theft is a growing concern for the U.S. transportation system, costing the economy billions annually. These crimes involve opportunistic ‘straight thefts’ of trailers, containers, and loads at truck stops or multimodal distribution hubs and highly coordinated operations conducted by organized criminal networks,” the bureau said in a request for information from law enforcement and transportation authorities. “Both categories create significant economic losses, disrupt supply chains, and in some cases fund broader illicit activities such as narcotics trafficking, counterfeiting, and human smuggling.”
Shop with ScoutedLululemon's End-of-Year Sale Is Live—Score Up to 40% OffBOXING WEEK 2025Score up to 40 percent off bestsellers, including Align leggings, ABC pants, and more for a limited time.
Shop with ScoutedTurn Up the Heat on NYE With We-Vibe's Epic Sex Toy SaleNAUGHTY OR NICE?Spice things up for 2026 during the premium sexual wellness brand's holiday sale.
Shop with ScoutedRunners, Rejoice—Hoka Quietly Dropped an End-of-Year SaleRUN, DON'T WALKIt's a great time to reinvest in your footwear lineup while you can score up to 50 percent off.
Jamie Lynn Spears gifted her daughter an ATV for Christmas nine years after she survived a near-fatal accident. On Thursday, the Zoey 101 actress, 34, shared a post on Instagram documenting her Christmas holiday spent with her daughters, Maddie, 17, and Ivey, 7. The post contains a photo of a cherry-red ATV with a decorative bow that says “Maddie” on it, along with another photo of Maddie and Ivey riding the off-road vehicle. Spears’ daughter Maddie, 17, nearly died and went into a coma after getting into an ATV accident in 2017, when she was 8 years old. Spears recalled the harrowing incident while on the British reality show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, sharing the shocking near-tragedy with her castmates. “I almost lost my oldest daughter ... She drowned and we couldn’t save her,“ she said in 2017. “We tried really hard. She was trapped under a little side-by-side that we ride around our pond.” Spears added that Maddie had to be airlifted out of the pond and was placed on life support before she regained consciousness.
An author has thrown cold water on Donald Trump’s claim that the president’s endorsement sent sales of his book soaring. Trump boasted at the White House Christmas reception earlier this month that he had boosted sales for Venom and Valor: A White House Physician Assistant’s Battle for Survival in the Amazon, written by his former medical adviser, Dr. James Jones, by promoting it in a Truth Social post. “It sold about two copies, but it had a hell of a cover,” Trump said at the reception, where Jones was in attendance. “I put it out: ‘Great book. Bop bop bop,’ picture of this viper, coming like, boom from the White House. And his publisher calls him, said, ‘Doctor, what happened? What’s going on?’… They sold 100,000 books.” But according to Jones, who published the book more than a year ago, Trump’s endorsement didn’t move the needle the way the 79-year-old president claims. “I don’t think it’s a massive bump, but, you know, I’m sure it didn’t hurt anything. But I haven’t seen anything that’s excessive,” Jones told NOTUS. The author, who served as Physician to the President under Barack Obama and later Trump—who went on to appoint him chief medical adviser—added that Trump hadn’t reached out to him directly about the book beyond the Truth Social post.
Veteran screen actor Mohammad Bakri, best known to U.S. viewers for his role in Homeland, has died, according to multiple reports. Bakri, 72, died on Dec. 24 after suffering heart problems, according to CNN. He was born in northern Israel, and CNN reported his funeral was held the same day in his hometown of al-Bi’neh, with AP reporting that hundreds of well-wishers attended the service. Bakri was best known internationally for playing the fictional vice president of Afghanistan on the TV series Homeland. as well as for roles including HBO’s The Night Of, FX’s Tyrant, and Peacock’s Those About to Die. Bakri also starred in the Oscar-nominated 1984 prison drama Beyond the Walls and directed the 2003 documentary Jenin, Jenin, which was banned in Israel and fought over in court for years. He is survived by his wife and six children, three of whom, Saleh, Ziad, and Adam, followed him into acting.
The Cure’s Perry Bamonte, a longtime guitarist and keyboardist for English rock band The Cure, died on Christmas Day at 65. The band’s current lineup, including founding member Robert Smith, confirmed Bamonte’s death in a statement posted to the group’s website, saying he passed away after a ”short illness” at home. “It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte,” they wrote, calling him a central part of their history. Bamonte’s relationship with The Cure spanned decades. He first joined the group as a guitar technician before becoming a full-time member in 1990. During his initial 14-year run with the band, Bamonte played more than 400 shows and became a vital presence in the group’s live performances. He departed in 2005 but returned in 2022, joining the band for roughly 90 additional concerts. Those shows, the group noted, ranked among “some of the best in the band’s history.” Bamonte’s contributions earned him induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with The Cure in 2019. The band closed its statement by saying he “will be greatly missed,” and offered condolences to his family.
Gold, silver, and platinum soared to record highs on Friday. The value of these precious metals, considered “safe-haven assets,” have surged amid growing geopolitical tensions and anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Silver jumped 7 percent to cross $77 per ounce for the first time on Friday, while gold rose 1.6 percent to rise above $4,540 per ounce, having earlier hit a record of $4,533 per ounce. Platinum surged 8.7 percent to $2,411 per ounce, after setting a record earlier. Palladium climbed nearly 10 percent. The gains extend a yearslong rally in precious metals, with silver climbing 167 percent year-to-date due to supply deficits, its classification as a U.S. critical mineral, and strong investment demand, according to Reuters. The record high also comes after President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that the U.S. had carried out airstrikes against ISIS militants in Nigeria, and as he escalates pressure on Venezuela’s regime. “Expectations for further Fed easing in 2026, a weak dollar, and heightened geopolitical tensions are driving volatility in thin markets,” Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals, told Reuters. With Trump poised to appoint a dovish Fed chair in May 2026, markets are anticipating two rate cuts in the new year.
Fans of Frank Capra’s Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Life, were aghast after Amazon Prime quietly gutted key scenes from the iconic film. The New York Post reported that the 1946 movie is missing one of its most famous moments on the streaming platform: the pivotal sequence in which protagonist George Bailey, played by James Stewart, sees what life would have been like without him and regains his desire to live. The botched version—now 22 minutes shorter than the original 130-minute film—jarringly jumps from Bailey contemplating ending his own life to rejoicing at being alive. According to the Post, the missing scene is the result of the film’s notoriously messy copyright history. While It’s a Wonderful Life entered the public domain in 1974, its musical score and the original short story upon which it’s based, The Greatest Gift, remain copyrighted, prompting altered, truncated versions of the film as a workaround. “Sacrilege. Damn streamers,” one X user wrote about the edited version. Confusingly, both versions are on the service with little apparent way to tell them apart.
Former Big Brother contestant Mickey Lee has died at 35, her family announced with “profound sadness” in a statement shared on Instagram on Friday. Lee’s relatives had previously confirmed she was hospitalized in “critical condition” after suffering a “series of cardiac arrests” reportedly connected to flu complications. Despite their hopes for her recovery, the family said Lee died on Christmas Day. Lee competed on the 27th season of Big Brother, the long-running CBS reality TV competition show, this past summer. She was the eighth contestant eliminated from the show. Fellow Big Brother star Rachel Reilly was among the show’s alumnae paying tribute in the comments of her family’s Instagram post, calling Lee “an amazing soul.” In their announcement, Lee’s family remembered her as someone who brought joy to those around her and formed “genuine connections” both on and off screen. The family asked for privacy as they grieve and said details about memorial services will be shared later. In a final message, they wrote that Lee’s “light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten.”
Saturday Night Live had more than 5.4 million viewers for its Dec. 20 episode, according to Variety, making it the most-watched episode in more than a year. The episode was hosted by pop star and Wicked actress Ariana Grande and featured a performance by Cher. It also marked Bowen Yang’s final episode as a cast member. Yang, who began on SNL as a writer in 2018, announced his shocking mid-season exit from the show last week. In an Instagram post addressing his exit, he also gave a shoutout to Grande, saying, “thank you to ari for sending me off in the dreamiest way i could imagine.” The show’s previous high this season was the 4.6 million viewers that tuned in for its Oct. 4 season premiere. That episode was hosted by Bad Bunny and featured Doja Cat as musical guest. The Dec. 20 episode is the most-watched since John Mulaney hosted on Nov. 2, 2024, three days before election day, which reached 6.8 million viewers.
Rapper Nicki Minaj is no longer on Instagram, following backlash to her embrace of MAGA. Minaj sat down with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, earlier this month, where she made anti-trans comments and thirsted over Vice President JD Vance, whom she affectionately called an “assassin” during her AmericaFest appearance. “Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president,” she also said, as Kirk praised her “heart for the lord.” Her appearance with the Turning Point USA CEO isn’t Minaj’s first foray into MAGA, but it was her loudest to date. The rapper, known for her online trolling, became the trolled following the event. Without comment, she shuttered her accounts on Dec. 24. Charlie Kirk, for his part, was not a fan of Minaj prior to his death, per a resurfaced video that shows him telling onlookers that Minaj is not “a good role model,” as he criticized her music.