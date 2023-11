Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of Britney Spears, quit the British reality TV show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! after an episode that left her sobbing on multiple occasions.

A spokesperson for I’m a Celebrity said Spears left “on medical grounds,” adding that “She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

The Zoey 101 star is set to make her final appearance on the show during Wednesday’s episode.