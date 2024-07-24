Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) trolled his Republican rival on the House Oversight Committee during a joint interview Tuesday on Fox News, thanking him for his work “exonerating” President Joe Biden through an exhaustive impeachment investigation.

On Special Report, anchor Bret Baier first asked Rep. James Comer (R-KY) whether the impeachment inquiry, which was formalized in a House vote last December, could finally be put to rest.

“Can we call an end to the impeachment effort of President Biden? Has that come, officially, to an end?” Baier asked.

The inquiry, which has not managed to prove that Joe Biden accepted bribes or reaped benefits from his family’s foreign business dealings, resulted in top House Republicans sending criminal referrals to the Department of Justice last month alleging that Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president’s son and brother, respectively, lied to Congress. The DOJ has not acted on those referrals.

The GOP’s impeachment inquiry was also dealt a blow when a key witness was arrested in February for lying to the FBI about the Bidens.

On Tuesday, Comer maintained that his committee did what it was “supposed to do.”

“We followed the money. Found tens of millions of dollars. We found lots of LLCs that we never could determine what the purpose of those LLCs were. We found where the money transferred from our adversaries around the world into different LLC bank accounts,” Comer said, drawing a smile out of Raskin.

“We had the Bidens in for a deposition and a transcribed interview,” Comer continued, referring not to President Biden, but to his son and brother.

“They couldn’t definitively say what they did for the money, and I think the American people have the truth now,” he claimed. “We did what we were supposed to do. My job wasn’t to impeach. My job was to investigate, and I investigated and we turned over our findings to Speaker Johnson’s office. He can determine what to do with that, but I believe the American people know a lot more about what the Bidens have done because of our work.”

Raskin eagerly responded.

“I think Chairman Comer did a magnificent job exonerating Joe Biden of all the fraudulent charges that were raised against him in this Congress. And, of course, there was no high crime, no misdemeanor and Joe Biden is a passionate public service filled with integrity,” he said, as Comer grumbled that “no one agrees with that.”

“Nobody’s buying what he’s selling,” the Kentucky Republican said.

“America’s buying it,” Raskin shot back. “The reservoir of love for Joe Biden is deep and bottomless in America right now.”

Raskin and Comer, appearing on the segment “Common Ground,” did ultimately find just that at other points in the interview, such as their dissatisfaction with now-resigned Secret Service head Kimberly Cheatle.