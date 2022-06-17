Jamie Spears Wants Britney to Sit for a Deposition Over Social Media Claims
‘ANOTHER TACTIC’
Jamie Spears is asking a judge to force Britney to sit for a deposition, claiming that his daughter is defaming him. He cites allegation made in her long, impassioned Instagram captions as well as in her upcoming tell-all, which earned her a $15 million advance. Jamie specifically wants her to clear up claims that he forced her to give eight tubes of blood a week for testing, forced her to undergo therapy (which she’s mocked as unhelpful) and denied her access to pain relief medication, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Jamie controlled the pop star’s finances for 13 years, as well as her personal medical decisions for part of that. Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who attended her wedding to Sam Asghari last week, claims Jamie’s new filing is “another tactic to bully, harass and intimidate his daughter—his own daughter.” Rosengart previously claimed that Jamie refuses to sit for his own deposition to investigate misconduct during the conservatorship.