College Basketball Coach Who Fatally Punched Florida Man Avoids Jail
YOU’RE OUT
Jamill Jones, a former Wake Forest college basketball coach whose deadly punch killed a Florida tourist two years ago in Queens, will not go to jail. Instead, the 37-year-old will serve three years of probation, 1,500 hours of community service and pay a $1,000 fine, according to the New York Post. Jones was an assistant coach to Danny Manning at the ACC basketball program when he punched Boco Raton native Sandor Szabo after he banged up Jones’ vehicle while severely drunk and looking for his ride-share car. Jones chased after Szabo and punched him for damaging his vehicle, causing him to hit his head on the sidewalk and fatally fracturing his skull. He died three days later in hospital. Jones was convicted of third degree assault and faced up to a year in jail.