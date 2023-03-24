Women’s College Hoops Player Charged for Handshake-Line Punch

Read it at The Commercial Appeal
A player on the University of Memphis women’s basketball team was charged with assault Friday for allegedly punching a Bowling Green State University athlete in the handshake-line after an NIT game, police said. Jamirah Shutes and Elissa Brett got into some kind of argument after Bowling Green’s 73-60 home court victory on Thursday night, and Shutes allegedly turned physical. In a statement, Memphis called the incident “extremely unfortunate,” and Bowling Green said, “Violence is never acceptable.”