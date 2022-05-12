CHEAT SHEET
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena 5 GOP Congressmen Who Refused to Cooperate
The House select committee tasked with investigating the circumstances of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot have subpoenaed five Republican members of Congress who previously refused requests to cooperate. The subpoenas, a huge step up in the probe, were sent to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Scott Perry (R-PA). “These members include those who participated in meetings at the White House, those who had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack, and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of certain activities on and before January 6th,” the committee said in a statement.