Jan. 6 Riot Suspect Was Turned In by His Frat Brother

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Oklahoman
An Oklahoma contractor who was arrested last week in connection with the Jan. 6 riot was turned in by his fraternity brother. The tipster saw Levi Roy Gable’s Facebook videos and posts about breaching the U.S. Capitol, The Oklahoman reported. “I was among the first people to make our way into the US Capitol Building,” Gable, 36, allegedly wrote. “Those in the building first were there in protest of Vice President Mike Pence’s statement that he would not stand with the American people and challenge the results of 2020’s stolen presidential election.” Gable—who denied going inside the building to the FBI—now faces four misdemeanors in federal court.